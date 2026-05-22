Sudan: Prospects of Saudi Opening Toward Sudan - A Strategic Partnership Strengthening Investment and Bilateral Coordination

-- It has become clear to observers that Saudi Arabia's opening toward Sudan is paving the way for a new phase of strategic and economic cooperation between the two countries, enabling the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enter investment fields in Sudan across several sectors.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the total assistance provided by the Kingdom to Sudan has reached around 3 billion dollars, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and alleviating the suffering of those affected, in addition to providing 145 million dollars to support the 2026 humanitarian response plan. This reflects the depth of partnership between the two countries and the growing humanitarian and strategic dimensions of their relations.

Humanitarian and diplomatic support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sudan stands out as one of the most important pillars of the bilateral partnership amid current challenges, as the scale of assistance and joint coordination channels reflect a strategic commitment to strengthening stability and supporting recovery efforts, in addition to opening new horizons for economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Prospects of Opening and Cooperation:

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Observers note that the Saudi support and humanitarian assistance provided to Sudan, amounting to 3 billion dollars, aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for sustainable development, which suggests that the Kingdom will maintain investment in Sudan in the coming period.

According to experts, the devastation caused by the war and the loss of mechanisms that previously provided Gulf countries--and Saudi Arabia in particular--with clear investment frameworks, have made Sudan an important opportunity for future investments. However, they expect Saudi investments to expand across various states and sectors, with White Nile State being among the most prominent areas offering comparative advantages for Saudi investment.

Meanwhile, strategic analyst Lt. Gen. Mua'tasim Abdel Gadir believes that new developments on the international stage and the United Arab Emirates' moves to pressure the Kingdom through Yemen have pushed Saudi Arabia to act more effectively in support of Sudan and to work on correcting its image through Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Humanitarian Bridges:

In this context, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that this support comes as an extension of the Kingdom's leadership in promoting international humanitarian action. It noted that it enabled the International Committee of the Red Cross to expand its operations through the (Jeddah - Port Sudan) route, which contributes to facilitating access to affected populations and accelerating humanitarian response with greater efficiency.

It confirmed that the Kingdom has continued to establish effective humanitarian bridges to support Sudan, including the dispatch of more than 13 relief aircraft and 65 ships carrying medical and relief supplies, in addition to launching donation campaigns through the "Sahem" platform, as well as using King Abdulaziz International Airport as a logistical hub to facilitate the flow of international aid, and conducting the first maritime evacuation operations for stranded individuals since the outbreak of the crisis.

On the diplomatic level, it referred to Saudi Arabia hosting the Jeddah Talks (1) and (2), which resulted in the Jeddah Declaration for the Protection of Civilians and Ensuring Humanitarian Access, while continuing its active participation in international initiatives aimed at strengthening compliance with international humanitarian law and building humanitarian partnerships.

Strategic Partnership:

This humanitarian and diplomatic momentum comes as an indicator of a growing strategic partnership between Khartoum and Riyadh, especially in light of the reconfiguration of the Sudanese-Saudi Higher Council for Cooperation, which opens new horizons for activating bilateral agreements and strengthening coordination in political, security, and economic fields.

It is worth noting that the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a decision in January of this year to reconstitute the Higher Council for Cooperation and Strategic Coordination between the Republic of Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This decision was based on understandings reached during the meeting between the TSC President and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as part of efforts by the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations and elevate them to strategic horizons covering all sectors.

Increased Investments:

In the economic context, economist Dr. Mohamed Al-Nair believes that the Higher Council opens the door wide for activating economic agreements between Sudan and Saudi Arabia, which would contribute to increasing Saudi investments in Sudan in the coming period.

Al-Nair explained that improved security conditions in several states have made them more investment-ready, in addition to reconstruction being one of the main objectives of cooperation, which can be implemented through multiple mechanisms, including grants, project financing, build-operate-transfer systems, and direct investment in various sectors.

He added that the Council can also contribute to increasing trade volume between the two countries by studying Sudanese commodities that are in demand in the Saudi market.

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In the same context, specialists confirm that the Council opens the way for increased Saudi investments in Sudan, particularly in reconstruction, mining, and agriculture sectors, as well as strengthening trade exchange, especially in livestock and mineral exports, contributing to supporting the national economy and achieving recovery in the coming period.

Strategic Cooperation:

Experts believe that the Council represents a pivotal mechanism for coordinating strategic cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, security, and investment, including Red Sea issues, defense cooperation, and information exchange, in addition to its role in supporting regional stability and enhancing Sudan's international standing amid recent changes.

It is expected that these steps will represent a qualitative transformation in the course of Sudanese-Saudi relations, moving from coordination to an integrated strategic partnership, in a way that serves mutual interests and strengthens stability in the region.

The overall developments confirm that Sudanese-Saudi relations are steadily moving toward a more advanced stage of integrated strategic partnership, driven by strengthened coordination in humanitarian, economic, and security issues, thereby enhancing prospects for stability and development and supporting Sudan's recovery process in the coming period.