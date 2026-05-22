Sudan: Ministry of Communications Reviews Health Sector Digital Transformation Plan

- The Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Eng. Ahmed Al-Dirdiri Ghandour, received on Wednesday a delegation from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss the development of a comprehensive national strategy for digital transformation in Sudan's health sector.

The meeting was chaired by the Director of the Information Technology Directorate at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mosab Rahmat Allah, with the participation of WHO representatives, digital transformation expert Dr. Fatima Al-Sheikh Juha, and her accompanying delegation.

The Ministry of Communications was represented by the Director of the Digital Transformation and Communications Directorate, Eng. Khalid Abu Ali.

Discussions focused on the importance of digital transformation in improving the quality of health services, facilitating access to medical information, and enhancing health governance systems.

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The meeting also explored ways to strengthen coordination between various health sectors to improve the overall efficiency of the health system.

Participants confirmed that the launch of the "Afia" platform is part of broader efforts to modernize the health system and deliver more efficient and sustainable healthcare services to citizens.

For its part, the World Health Organization reaffirmed its support for the initiative, noting its reliance on extensive international expertise in digital health transformation, and called for the swift completion of the national strategy.