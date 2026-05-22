Sudan: Al-Gezira State Wali, World Vision Discuss Agricultural Cooperation and Support for Small Producers

Madani 20-5-2026 (SUNA) -- A joint meeting between the Government of Al-Gezira State and World Vision International, held Wednesday in Madani and chaired by the Acting Wali Murtada Ismail Al-Beeli, discussed prospects for cooperation and coordination in the agricultural sector (crop and livestock production), as well as support for small-scale producers.

The meeting, attended by World Vision International's Food Security and Livelihoods Advisor Saad Mohamed Dolo and the organization's State Office Director Ibtisam Mohamed, also addressed contributions to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of agricultural and livestock production institutions and projects.

Al-Beeli praised World Vision International's role and its ongoing support for education and community development through various development and production interventions in the state, stressing the importance of improving agricultural output by focusing on small producers, providing necessary facilitation, and working with relevant stakeholders to supply alternative energy solutions for farmers. He also called for joint planning between the organization and the state government to implement projects based on community needs and priorities.

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For his part, the Acting Minister of Production and Economic Resources, Engineer Abu Bakr Abdullah, highlighted the agricultural sector's urgent need for production inputs and infrastructure rehabilitation to ensure recovery and strengthen livelihoods, reaffirming readiness for joint implementation of several proposed agricultural projects with the organization.

The World Vision International advisor reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting the agricultural sector, addressing infrastructure challenges, and assisting producers, particularly in vulnerable areas across the state.