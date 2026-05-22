Sudan: Health Minister Participates in WHO Ministerial Dialogue On Reimagining Health Financing

Geneva 20-5-2026 (SUNA) -- Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim participated in a high-level ministerial dialogue organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) titled "Reimagining Health Financing: A Ministerial Dialogue on Sustainable and Proactive Health Systems," held at WHO headquarters in Geneva, with the participation of WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Hanan Balkhy, health ministers from Pakistan and Indonesia, the World Bank, as well as representatives of member states, international partners, and diplomatic missions.

The dialogue addressed health financing challenges amid increasing fiscal pressures, declining external funding, and rising demands on health systems, with a focus on strengthening primary health care, financial protection, and building more resilient and responsive health systems.

In his intervention, the minister stressed that health financing in conflict-affected countries is not only about resource availability but also about reprioritizing spending toward essential and life-saving services, particularly primary health care, maternal and child health, immunization, epidemic control, and medical supply chains.

He noted that despite the challenges posed by war, Sudan has made progress in restoring key health services and improving indicators in immunization, maternal and child health, and epidemic response, thanks to national efforts and partner support.

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The health minister further stated that Sudan is working to reactivate the National Health Insurance Fund as a key national mechanism for financial protection and sustainable service delivery, after its operational capacity was severely affected by the war.

The minister emphasized that international support should focus on strengthening national institutions, supply chains, primary health care systems, and health insurance rather than creating parallel short-term systems, stressing that the transition from humanitarian response to recovery and rehabilitation requires sustainable, nationally owned health financing.

The minister was accompanied by Sudan's Permanent Representative in Geneva, members of the diplomatic mission, and members of the Sudanese delegation attending the 79th session of the World Health Assembly.