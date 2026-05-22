Sudan and Oman Discuss Health Cooperation in Geneva

- Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim met his Omani counterpart Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti on the sidelines of the 79th session of the World Health Assembly, with the participation of officials from both sides.

During the meeting, the Sudanese minister expressed appreciation for Oman's support during the war period, stressing the importance of cooperation in medical staff training and supporting cancer treatment through internationally accredited Omani medical centres, including the Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Centre and the Royal Hospital.

He also outlined the difficult conditions faced by Sudan's health sector due to the deliberate targeting of health facilities, emphasizing the need to support recovery efforts and rehabilitate health infrastructure, while benefiting from Oman's expertise in accreditation and digital transformation.

For his part, the Omani minister welcomed the Sudanese delegation and reaffirmed continued support through Arab Board specialization programmes and training initiatives for doctors in Oman, in addition to sending a specialized team in pharmaceuticals and toxicology to cooperate on pharmaceutical manufacturing, and facilitating visa procedures.

The meeting underscored both countries' commitment to strengthening health cooperation and exchanging expertise in support of Sudan's health recovery phase.