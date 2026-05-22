Sudan: Prime Minister Holds Economic Summit With Turkish Vice President in Ankara

- Prime Minister Kamil Idris held a bilateral summit with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in Ankara, with the participation of agriculture ministers from both countries, as part of Sudan's efforts to strengthen foreign relations and expand economic and development cooperation in support of stability, reconstruction, and economic recovery.

The meeting focused on developing bilateral relations in economic and investment fields, as well as supporting Sudan's reconstruction efforts and advancing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Following the bilateral summit, both sides took part in joint ministerial talks.

The Turkish side reaffirmed its firm position in support of Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, stressing its backing for Sudan's legitimate state institutions and continued humanitarian and service support through Turkish institutions operating in Sudan, including the Turkish Embassy in Port Sudan, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), Ziraat Bank, and Turkish Airlines.

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The two sides also discussed political and humanitarian developments in Sudan, emphasizing the importance of Sudan's participation in all initiatives and processes related to its affairs, alongside support for peace efforts, an end to the war, and preparation for reconstruction and development.

The talks covered broad economic and investment opportunities, particularly in agriculture, energy, mining, infrastructure, ports, transport, and logistics. Both sides stressed the need to move from understandings to practical implementation through joint monitoring mechanisms and defined timelines.

They also reviewed major strategic projects, including the "Zadi (1)" project and the Gezira, Rahad, and Hawad agricultural schemes, as well as cooperation in oil, mining, electricity, renewable energy, and gum Arabic production. Additional areas included the "One Million Productive Housing for Youth" project, training and capacity building, and digital transformation, drawing on Türkiye's experience in e-government, resource management, and infrastructure development.

Both parties agreed to activate joint follow-up mechanisms, prepare an implementation roadmap for priority projects, and convene a Sudan-Türkiye business forum in the coming period, while facilitating the movement of investors and business communities between the two countries.