Angola Presents Strategy for Entering Market of Event Tourism

Frankfurt — The presentation of Angola's strategy for the "MICE" (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) segment and attracting major international events to the country is dominating the country's agenda on the second and penultimate day of the IMEX Frankfurt trade fair, which began on Tuesday (19) in Germany.

On Wednesday morning, the Angolan delegation, headed by the Minister of Tourism, Márcio Daniel, held two meetings that brought together international operators from the MICE market, to demonstrate the country's capacity to host large events and, consequently, boost various sectors of the national economy.

Among the plans presented, the strategy recently approved by the Angolan stands out, containing a set of measures to promote events tourism in the country.

With the brand "Meet in Angola the meeting room in Africa", the country is participating in the fair for the first time with some national exhibitors, such as Karga Eventos, Arena Eventos, HCTA, Luanda Protocol Palace, Hotel Intercontinental, Epic Sanae and Lelu Tour (travel agency).

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For three days, Angola will share its tourism potential with leading tourism destinations that attract the most visitors worldwide, such as France, Spain, the United States of America, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, and others.

Other African countries represented include Mozambique, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, and Morocco.

The 23rd edition of IMEX 2026 Frankfurt features companies from various sectors, including hotels, event organizers, convention centers, conference promoters, event agencies, airlines, and cruise operators, offering an excellent opportunity for participants to explore exclusive offers, cutting-edge solutions, and business opportunities. QCB/CS/AMP