Southern Africa: Angola Strengthens Cooperation With Portugal and Brazil in Health Sector

Luanda — Angola strengthened its strategic cooperation in the health sector with Portugal and Brazil during a diplomatic agenda developed on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly, which is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to a press release from the Angola Ministry of Health, sent to ANGOP on Wednesday, the holder of the portfolio, Sílvia Lutucuta, held high-level bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Portugal and Brazil, aiming to consolidate partnerships focused on specialized training of personnel, hospital modernization and strengthening of the National Health System.

The note states that the meetings took place after Angola's official intervention in the main session of the World Health Assembly, during which the minister advocated for more robust international cooperation, greater global solidarity and new financing solutions for national health systems.

With Portugal, discussions were focused on deepening the Human Resources Training in Health Project (PFRHS-UIP), considered one of the main bilateral cooperation keys the health sector between the two countries.

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The document adds that the two delegations assessed mechanisms to strengthen the training of doctors, nurses and health technicians in Angola, mainly in areas such as intensive care, family medicine, plastic surgery and burn treatment.

Measures to accelerate processes linked to the mobility of professionals, expansion of specialized internships and integration of Portuguese medical teams in Angola were also on the table.

According to Sílvia Lutucuta, Angola intends to consolidate a sustainable model of continuous training, allowing for a longer stay of foreign specialists in the country, for the effective transfer of knowledge and institutional strengthening of the sector.

At the meeting with Brazil, Angola and the Brazilian delegation discussed deepening technical, scientific and academic cooperation, with emphasis on specialized assistance in the area of burns.

During the talks, Brazil expressed its willingness to support Angola in the training of specialists and technical assistance, following the recent reactivation of the oldest Brazilian burns unit, located in Rio de Janeiro.

As a concrete result of the meeting, the Angola-Brazil Technical Mission was announced, to be held between May 25 and June 3 of the current year, within the scope of the Human Resources Training in Health Project.

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The report underlines that the mission will include representatives from the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC), the Brazilian Hospital Services Company (EBSERH), Brazilian specialists and Angolan technical teams.

For 10 days, the specialists will carry out technical activities in the province of Luanda, Icolo e Bengo, Huíla, Cunene and Namibe, including hospital visits, institutional evaluations and scientific exchange in various health units across the country.

Among the priorities defined for this new stage of bilateral cooperation are the training of specialist doctors and transplant specialists, capacity building for nurses and health technicians, strengthening the production of medicines, expanding specialized internship programs and strengthening practical hospital training.

It also states that Angola advocates a new cooperation model, based on a away more consistent presence of foreign specialists in the national territory, allowing for the acceleration of local training and the modernization of hospital units.

It emphasizes that with this diplomatic agenda in Geneva, Angola reinforces its position as an active strategic partner in international health cooperation networks and reaffirms its commitment to the continuous improvement of the national health system.