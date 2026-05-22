Angola: Event Tourism Fair Runs With Focus On Partnerships Consolidation

Frankfurt — Consolidating business partnerships in the field of event tourism and attracting new contacts are among the main themes dominating the agenda of the 2nd day of the IMEX Frankfurt fair in Germany, where Angola is participating for the first time. Angola's Wednesday agenda includes a press conference for a pre-assessment of its debut at the event and a gala dinner, in addition to meetings and networking.

Angola's Wednesday agenda includes a press conference for a pre-assessment of its debut at the event and a gala dinner, in addition to meetings and networking.

With the brand "Meet in Angola the meeting room in Africa", the country is participating in the fair with some national exhibitors, such as Karga Eventos, Arena Eventos, HCTA, Palácio Protocolar de Luanda, Hotel Intercontinental, Epic Sanae and Lelu Tour travel agency.

The Angolan delegation is headed by the Minister of Tourism, Márcio Daniel, who on the event's 1st day established contacts and interacted with exhibitors, in addition to participating in a networking session.

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For three days, Angola will share its tourism potential with the world's leading tourism destinations, which attract the most visitors, such as France, Spain, the United States of America, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, among others.

Among the other African countries, Mozambique, South Africa, Uganda and Rwanda are also present.

The 23rd Edition of IMEX 2026 Frankfurt features companies from various sectors, such as hotels, event organizers, convention centers, conference promoters, event agencies, airlines and cruise operators, offering an excellent opportunity for participants to explore exclusive offers, cutting-edge solutions and business opportunities.

Angola's Focus at IMEX Frankfurt fair

IMEX Frankfurt, held since 2003, is considered one of the world's leading showcases for the event tourism industry, serving as a strategic meeting point to connect destinations with international investors, global operators, and corporations with high purchasing power.

For the Angolan context, the fair, which has established itself as one of the main global business platforms in this segment, is being used as a positioning milestone, with the country's debut under the brand "Meet in Angola".

Angola's participation in the world's largest tourism showcase aims to attract investment, develop the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) segment, and attract major international events to the country.

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IMEX provides structured tools to maximize your business opportunities, with emphasis on the "Hosted Buyer Program," an exclusive program that finances travel and accommodation for qualified buyers and industry influencers who have the budget and intention to close international deals.

The fair's programs also include the "Meeting Platform," which allows for the pre-scheduling of "face-to-face" meetings with hotel chains, airlines, and techs providers.

"Education and Networking" are also part of this package, aiming to offer global panels where developing countries can learn strategies to attract competitive tourism investments.

According to the organization, in 2025, the event brought together more than 13,000 participants, including 4,466 buyers from 97 countries, in addition to 2,900 exhibiting companies and approximately 67,000 scheduled meetings.