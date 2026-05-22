Angola: National Assembly Launches Parliament TV

Luanda — The Angola National Assembly Speaker, Adão de Almeida, inaugurated on Wednesday, in Luanda, the studio of Parliament TV, located on the first floor of phase II of the institution's headquarters, marking the beginning of broadcasts of the institutional channel dedicated to the dissemination of legislative activity.

With the Project's kick off, the Parliament TV channel will be available on position 509 of DStv Angola, 200 of ZAP, on the official digital platforms and social networks of the National Assembly.

The new platform aims to strengthen the dissemination of legislative work, expand citizens' access to parliamentary information, in a direct, permanent and accessible way.

Designed to bring Parliament closer to the citizens, the channel initiative represents another step in the process of modernizing the National Assembly's institutional communication and deepening democratic culture.

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The channel will allow continuous monitoring of the work of deputies and the main acts of parliamentary life.

Under the management of the Institutional Communication Directorate of the body, the channel is guided by the principles of informational rigor, impartiality, transparency and institutional responsibility, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, parliamentary rules and the values of public information service.

The station is exclusively institutional in nature, not including content of a political-partisan nature in its programming.

The mission is focused on disseminating parliamentary activity, promoting civic education, and strengthening the relationship between citizens and the Legislative Branch.

In the initial phase, the programming prioritizes the transmission of plenary sessions, solemn acts, and other parliamentary activities, as well as educational and institutional content about the functioning, organization, competences, and role of the National Assembly in the Democratic Rule of Law.

Whenever circumstances call for it, the broadcasts will be live, allowing for real-time monitoring of the main moments of parliamentary activity. The content may also be retransmitted at previously announced times.

The implementation of Parliamentary TV will be gradual and progressive, evolving, depending on the available technical and technological conditions, towards regular, continuous, and increasingly comprehensive programming.

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The inaugurated studio includes areas for broadcasting, recording, control room, audio, makeup, kitchen, and newsroom. LDN/MC/CF/DOJ