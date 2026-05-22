Angola: Government Reaffirms Commitment to Young People's Scientific Training

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Pre-School and Primary Education, Pacheco Francisco, reaffirmed on Wednesday in Luanda the government's commitment to strengthening education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, which are fundamental to the country's economic development.

Speaking at the opening of the third edition of the "STEM Africa" project, a school competition in mathematics, science, physics, and chemistry, the Secretary of State reiterated the commitment to inclusive, modern education geared towards sustainable development.

"The world is increasingly driven by innovation, technology, and scientific knowledge, which is why it is essential to invest in preparing new generations for future challenges," the official said.

He said the Ministry of Education recognizes the importance of institutional partnerships in the development of the education sector, having highlighted the competition promoted in partnership with the companies ExxonMobil, ADPP Angola, and Junior Achievement Africa.

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Pacheco Francisco added that the program has shown positive results in previous phases and has allowed Angolan students to participate in international competitions alongside students from Namibia, Mozambique, and Nigeria.

The Secretary of State highlighted the performance of Angolan institutions, emphasizing the victory achieved by students from the Institute of Telecommunications (ITEL) in the first phase of the project.

STEM Africa is a collaborative initiative between the ExxonMobil Foundation and Junior Achievement (JA) Africa, implemented in Angola by ADPP Angola and the National Institute for the Training of Education Professionals (INFQE).

The program aims to prepare young Africans for the future of work, promoting the application of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in identifying and solving social problems.

The 22nd of November High School won the 2025 edition of the national competition and subsequently represented Angola in a competition held in South Africa, where schools from Mozambique, Nigeria, and Namibia also participated.

In that international phase, the Angolan team achieved third place, standing out among several teams from the continent.