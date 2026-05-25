Sudan: Key South Kordofan Aid Route Reopens, UN Warns Over Rising Civilian Deaths

Delling / Habila / Ghubeish Locality / El Fula / Babanousa / Abu Zabad / El Takma / Kadugli — Humanitarian organisations have resumed transporting medical supplies along a key road linking North and South Kordofan after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) reopened the Delling-Habila route on Monday, ending months of disruption caused by fighting. But the United Nations has warned that civilians remain at grave risk as violence escalates across the region.

"In South Kordofan, multiple drone strikes in and around Delling yesterday reportedly killed at least two people and injured several others. One strike reportedly damaged a health facility and destroyed medical supplies and equipment," said Stéphane Dujarric during a press briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General yesterday.

"Our partners are also reporting that two front-line health workers were killed due to shelling in Delling earlier this month," Dujarric added.

At least 28 people were reportedly killed on Tuesday in attacks near Delling and in Ghubeish locality in West Kordofan. Additional strikes hit El Fula, Babanousa and Abu Zabad.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The reopening of the route came after the Sudanese Armed Forces announced they had taken control of the El Takma area on Monday.

The SAF-allied-Joint Forces, said fierce clashes continued with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces across South Kordofan and claimed to have inflicted heavy losses on RSF fighters.

Local traders in Kadugli said commercial activity had begun to recover following the army's advance, with markets gradually reopening after months of insecurity and shortages.

However, traders urged the authorities to reinforce security along the route and fully reopen the national road to guarantee the uninterrupted movement of goods and humanitarian assistance, particularly as the autumn rainy season approaches.

The UN has called on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and allow humanitarian workers safe and unhindered access to vulnerable communities.

Humanitarian organisations reached around nine million people across Sudan between January and April this year. However, aid agencies warn that severe funding shortages and the country's worsening economic crisis are deepening humanitarian suffering.

According to humanitarian officials, the price of Sudan's local food basket rose by 18 per cent in April compared to March, driven by sharp increases in the cost of sorghum and wheat flour, as Sudan's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that annual inflation climbed to 45.84 per cent in April from 40.22 per cent in March amid the continuing depreciation of the Sudanese pound against foreign currencies.