Africa: How Women Are Paving Their Own Way Through Africa's Tech Sector

Nairobi - The recent Africa Forward summit in Nairobi hosted jointly by Kenya and France gave women working in the technology sector the chance to discuss issues including the future of artificial intelligence in Africa. RFI spoke to Shikoh Gitau, CEO of tech lab Qhala, about working with France's Mistral AI, and with female leaders in the sector.

Gitau's lab Qhala in Nairobi specialises in computing and AI and, she says, investing in the "immense potential digitisation holds for Africa's transformation".

"Our work is across Africa, but we believe in one thing: we impact locally and influence globally," Gitau told RFI.

"We are trying to build a partnership with France that is very unique for the continent. And I'm really excited about it because of its tangibility. It's no longer about talking... because there's a lot of talk. And Europe especially has been blamed for talking a lot about Africa, but not doing. And so our partnership is showing what Europe can do."

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One example is a new partnership between Qhala and French company Mistral AI "to support and contribute to the development of AI solutions for African markets".

Signed last week in Nairobi, the collaboration will see the launch of a Mistral AI accelerator bootcamp and an incubator supporting the development of AI solutions for Kenya and the entire region.

The French company has also pledged to support East African start-ups with technical onboarding, mentorship and venture-building - as confirmed at Africa Forward by Mohamed Zouari, Mistral AI's head of revenue for the Middle East and Africa.

"Having the French summit here meant that we're able to influence how the French strategy around Africa looks when it comes to AI. We've been working very closely with the French government and some of the French institutions," he said.

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A new generation

The summit also acted as a showcase for a new generation of young women entrepreneurs, engineers and innovators making their mark on the African tech sector.

Norah Kimathi is the co-founder of start-up Zerobionic, a company building humanoid robots using recycled plastics who can perform sign language, for the hearing impaired.

"As we're speaking, whatever you're saying is converted into sign language and vice versa," she told RFI. "We are pioneering in this field in Africa... building humanoid robots specifically for sign language."

Echoing Gitau, Kimathi believes cooperation and investment are the key to tech and innovation at a local level.

Speaking about the opportunities at Africa Forward, she said: "We had very diverse people from different sectors, like health, education, even the air sector. So we had opportunities to meet a network of people that can [have a] massive impact. We'll be able to tap into Western countries, into different countries in Africa... and make a difference in people's lives."

At the age of 22, Kimathi is a multi award-winning entrepreneur and has worked in assistive robotics, climate innovation and inclusive education.

Beyond Zerobionic, she wants to apply local action to global challenges from climate resilience to inclusive education. She is currently working with the African Union on innovations that address environmental and social inequalities.

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Personal journeys

For many women working in Africa's flourishing tech industry, their background explains their determination to transform the sector.

Gitau was born in Nairobi, but grew up in a village.

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"My parents moved to the village when I was very, very young. I was one of those children who loved maths. I always gravitated towards mathematics and sciences - physics, biology, chemistry and maths were my favourites."

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However, when she arrived at Africa Nazarene University in Nairobi, she found that her favourite subjects were not on offer.

"They did theology, commerce and computer science. And I chose computer science because it had a lot of maths in it."

She then completed a Master's at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in South Africa, and from there was awarded a scholarship to go to Germany to complete her PhD, between UCT and the University of Potsdam, near Berlin.

"So I got the best of all these worlds that allowed me to [refine] what I do in Africa. I'm extremely passionate about Africa and what technology can do for the continent."