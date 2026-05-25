Africa: Sundowns Lift Second CAF Champions League Crown in Morocco

24 May 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

Mamelodi Sundowns are African champions again after securing a 1-1 draw away to Morocco's ASFAR in Rabat on Sunday, sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory to win their second CAF Champions League title.

Holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Tshwane, the Brazilians were under pressure early at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

ASFAR controlled the opening stages and won a penalty via VAR in the 37th minute after Divine Lunga fouled Reda Slim.

Mohamed Hrimat converted to level the tie on aggregate.

Sundowns responded just before half-time. Brayan Leon and Tashreeq Matthews linked up to tee up Teboho Mokoena, who smashed a half-volley in off the crossbar for a vital away goal that restored their aggregate lead.

The hosts were handed a lifeline in the 72nd minute when Ronwen Williams spilled a shot and another VAR review awarded a second penalty.

But the Sundowns captain made amends, diving to deny Hrimat from the spot and keep his side ahead.

ASFAR pushed late on but could not find a second goal as the contest ended 1-1. The result gives Sundowns their second continental crown, adding to their 2016 triumph a decade ago.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.