Africa: Sundowns Lift Second CAF Champions League Crown in Morocco

Mamelodi Sundowns are African champions again after securing a 1-1 draw away to Morocco's ASFAR in Rabat on Sunday, sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory to win their second CAF Champions League title.

Holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Tshwane, the Brazilians were under pressure early at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

ASFAR controlled the opening stages and won a penalty via VAR in the 37th minute after Divine Lunga fouled Reda Slim.

Mohamed Hrimat converted to level the tie on aggregate.

Sundowns responded just before half-time. Brayan Leon and Tashreeq Matthews linked up to tee up Teboho Mokoena, who smashed a half-volley in off the crossbar for a vital away goal that restored their aggregate lead.

The hosts were handed a lifeline in the 72nd minute when Ronwen Williams spilled a shot and another VAR review awarded a second penalty.

But the Sundowns captain made amends, diving to deny Hrimat from the spot and keep his side ahead.

ASFAR pushed late on but could not find a second goal as the contest ended 1-1. The result gives Sundowns their second continental crown, adding to their 2016 triumph a decade ago.