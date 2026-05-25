Kenya: Muturi Calls for Suspension of Lykos Ballot Printing Contract Ahead of 2027 Elections

Nairobi — Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has called for the immediate suspension and termination of a ballot printing contract involving Lykos Printing Company, citing concerns over procurement transparency and the integrity of Kenya's electoral processes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Democratic Party (DP) leader expressed concern over the continued engagement of the printing firm in what he described as sensitive national assignments, despite growing public anxiety over accountability and procurement standards.

"The Democratic Party expresses grave concern regarding the integrity of critical national procurement processes, particularly those related to election materials and public examinations," Muturi said.

He noted that recent controversies linked to national examinations and printing systems had heightened public scrutiny of institutions handling critical state functions.

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"Of particular concern is the continued engagement of Lykos Printing Company in sensitive ballot printing arrangements, despite rising public anxiety over procurement transparency and accountability standards," he added.

The former Attorney General urged relevant authorities to urgently halt the contract and subject the entire procurement process to an independent review.

"We therefore demand that the relevant authorities initiate the immediate suspension and termination of the ballot printing contract involving Lykos Printing Company, pending a full, independent audit of the procurement process, contractual terms, and security safeguards," he said.

Muturi stressed that Kenya cannot afford uncertainty regarding the credibility of electoral materials as the country prepares for the 2027 polls, emphasizing that "the credibility of elections is non-negotiable."

Reforms

The Democratic Party also called for broader reforms in procurement systems involving sensitive national functions, stating that transparency and competitiveness must be prioritized to restore public trust.

The party further urged lessons to be drawn from recent examination-related controversies to prevent what it termed systemic failures from spilling into other critical state processes.

Muturi also raised concerns over the country's broader governance environment, warning against political rhetoric that could undermine national unity and economic stability, potentially affecting ordinary Kenyans.

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"Kenya must uphold the highest standards of integrity in all its democratic and administrative processes. Anything less is unacceptable," he said.

The remarks come amid rising political activity and public debate as Kenya moves closer to the 2027 General Election cycle.