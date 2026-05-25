Rwanda: Kenya and Rwanda Move to Deepen Defence Cooperation With New Security Pact Push

Nairobi — Kenya and Rwanda have stepped up efforts to deepen military cooperation and regional security coordination, with both countries pushing for the expedited signing of a new defence cooperation agreement amid growing concerns over terrorism, organised crime, and emerging security threats in East Africa.

Speaking after bilateral talks with Rwanda's Defence Minister Juvenal Marizamunda in Nairobi, Kenya's Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya said the two nations had reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence relations and enhancing joint responses to regional security challenges.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the East African Community Armed Forces Command Post Exercise Ushirikiano Imara 2026, a regional military exercise aimed at improving cooperation among EAC member states.

Tuya said Kenya and Rwanda continue to enjoy "strong and cordial relations" built on longstanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation frameworks, particularly under the East African Community.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A key outcome of the talks was renewed commitment to the Kenya-Uganda-Rwanda Mutual Defence Pact, which leaders said remains critical in coordinating responses to terrorism, piracy, transnational organised crime, disaster response, and intelligence sharing across the region.

The two countries also emphasized the importance of strengthening military collaboration under the EAC Defence Cooperation framework as regional governments confront increasingly complex cross-border security and socio-economic threats.

Tuya noted that the Kenya Defence Forces and the Rwanda Defence Force would continue expanding cooperation in capacity building, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism operations.

She further revealed that both sides are working toward the fast-tracked signing of a draft Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation, expected to formalize and deepen military ties between Nairobi and Kigali.

"Our discussions further highlighted the need for enhanced regional coordination in addressing emerging socio-economic and security challenges facing the EAC region," Tuya said.

The renewed cooperation comes at a time when East African countries are facing persistent threats from extremist groups, cross-border criminal networks, and instability in parts of the region, prompting governments to strengthen joint security mechanisms.

Tuya reiterated Kenya's commitment to working closely with Rwanda and other regional partners to promote lasting peace, stability, and prosperity across East Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also present during the meeting were Maj Gen Alex Kagame, Commander Reserve Force-RDF; Brig Gen Louis Kanobayire, Commandant Air Force Schools of the Rwanda Air Force; Maj Gen Fredrick Leuria, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces (Operations, Planning, Doctrine & Training); and Brig Caroline Mutisya, Chief SP&P.