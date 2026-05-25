Kenya: Hassan Omar Apologizes After Backlash Over Alleged Ethnic Remarks

Nairobi — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar has issued a public apology following backlash from Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru over remarks she described as "ethnic baiting" targeting the Mt Kenya region.

In a clarification statement dated May 24, Omar said his earlier comments had been "misinterpreted and taken out of context," insisting they were never intended to demean or isolate any community.

"My comments were never intended to demean, offend, or target any community," Omar stated.

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The UDA Secretary General said his remarks were made within the context of his long-standing advocacy on historical land injustices affecting the Coastal region and were not meant to fuel hostility or ethnic division.

"Throughout my public life, I have remained firmly committed to upholding the dignity, rights, and unity of all Kenyans. The remarks in question were made within the context of my long-standing advocacy on historical land injustices affecting the Coastal region, and were never intended to promote division, hostility, or animosity among communities," he said.

Omar further acknowledged that some Kenyans, particularly from the Central Kenya region, may have been offended by his remarks and offered an apology.

"Nevertheless, I fully appreciate that some of our brothers and sisters, particularly from the Central Kenya region, may have felt aggrieved by the remarks. To all those who may have been offended, I sincerely regret the misunderstanding and extend my apology," he added.

Waiguru criticism

The apology comes hours after Waiguru sharply criticized Omar over comments he made during a press briefing at the UDA headquarters on May 19, where he appeared to fault political sentiments emerging from the Mt Kenya region against President William Ruto.

Waiguru accused Omar of engaging in divisive politics and warned that such rhetoric risked reviving dangerous ethnic tensions in the country.

"I have stood against ethnic-based politics when espoused by some leaders in Mt Kenya. In equal measure, I strongly stand against the Hassan Omar type of ethnic baiting that seeks to isolate the people of Mt Kenya," Waiguru said.

'Short-sighted'

She further cautioned that inflammatory political rhetoric could undermine national cohesion and reverse gains made in promoting unity.

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"That approach may excite crowds, but it is short-sighted, undemocratic, and can ultimately only be severely injurious to the nation. He owes our nation an apology," she stated.

The controversy stems from Omar's defense of President Ruto during the May 19 briefing, where he referenced past criticism directed at former President Daniel arap Moi and dismissed calls suggesting Ruto would only serve one term.

"When Daniel arap Moi was in power, you called him a passing cloud... When William Ruto took over, you started saying one term," Omar said at the time.

"Just like Moi was not a passing cloud, neither will Ruto serve only one term; he will serve two full terms," he added.

He also questioned what he described as hostility toward the President from sections of the Mt Kenya region, accusing unnamed leaders of undermining national development and using ethnic narratives to incite citizens.

Waiguru, however, maintained that legitimate political disagreement should not be framed through ethnic lenses, urging leaders across the political divide to exercise restraint and avoid statements that could inflame ethnic sensitivities as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election.