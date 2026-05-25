Rwanda: Kagame, Qatari Leader Discuss Bilateral Ties

President Paul Kagame on Sunday, May 24, arrived in Doha, the capital of Qatar, for a one-day working visit.

Upon arrival, Kagame was received by Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Qatar eye greater cooperation, officials say

The President met with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the the Amiri Diwan.

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According to the Office of the President, the two leaders discussed the strong brotherly relations between Rwanda and Qatar, as well as the continued cooperation across key sectors of mutual benefit.

"President Kagame and His Highness Sheikh Tamim also exchanged views on regional developments and current international affairs, reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting international peace and security. President Kagame expressed Rwanda's solidarity and continued support for the people of Qatar."

Today in Doha, President Kagame met with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani @TamimBinHamad, Amir of the State of Qatar, during his one-day working visit to Qatar. His Highness welcomed President Kagame at the Amiri Diwan, where the two leaders discussed the strong... pic.twitter.com/jl7JsIpkC7-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) May 24, 2026

Rwanda and Qatar have cooperation in various areas, including aviation, finance, and defence and security.

Qatar Airways holds a stake in RwandAir, and the Middle Eastern country is co-developing the New Kigali Internation Airport in Bugesera. The $2 billion airport is expected to position Rwanda as a major regional transport hub.

The Emir of Qatar visited Rwanda in November 2025, where he met with President Kagame.