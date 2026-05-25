Rwanda: Pan-Africanists Urge Collective Action On Water Crisis

Africa's development ambitions will remain out of reach unless governments, businesses, and citizens work together to address the continent's water and sanitation challenges, says the Chairman of the Pan-African Movement (PAM) Rwanda Chapter.

Speaking during an international conference held in Kigali on Sunday, May 24, to mark Africa Day, Protais Musoni urged Africans to embrace unity and collective responsibility in advancing the continent's development.

"The Africa we want is within our reach," Musoni said, urging Africans to remain united, determined, and committed to advancing the continent's transformation agenda.

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Africa Day is observed annually on May 25to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963. The OAR is the precursor to the African Union (AU). This year's theme is "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063."

The conference, organised by PAM-Rwanda in partnership with government institutions, diplomats, and private sector actors, focused on how people-centred and market-driven approaches can help Africa improve access to clean water and sanitation.

Musoni said access to clean water and proper sanitation must be treated as a basic right rather than a privilege.

"Far too many communities still lack access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation, which undermines public health and holds back economic growth," he said.

He called on African governments, investors, and entrepreneurs to invest in sustainable water systems and regional infrastructure capable of serving future generations.

"We need to think about creating infrastructure across our borders so that we can share the resources and climate opportunities we have," he said.

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Musoni also argued that Africa's integration agenda cannot succeed without ordinary citizens playing an active role in it.

"The Pan-African Movement exists to remove obstacles that undermine African dignity, political, economic, social, and cultural unity," he said.

He outlined PAM-Rwanda's priorities for the next three years, including mobilisation for Pan-African awareness, leadership development, research and policy discussions, and strengthening collaboration across African borders, beginning with the East African region.

The discussions also drew attention to the scale of Africa's water and sanitation challenges, with participants noting that millions across the continent still lack access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation services.

Speaking on behalf of African ambassadors accredited to Rwanda, Doudou Sow, Senegal's High Commissioner and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, described water cooperation as critical to the continent's peace and economic integration.

"Water diplomacy is not a technical or environmental issue, but rather a strategic imperative for peace, prosperity, and African integration," Sow said.

He noted that many of Africa's major river basins, including the Nile, Congo, and Niger, cut across national borders, making cooperation between countries essential.

"In this context, cooperation in economic, security, health, food, and energy sectors is essential to guarantee access to water for future generations," the diplomat said.

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Sow warned that continued shortages of quality water could severely affect African economies through reduced agricultural productivity and growing health burdens.

He also called for stronger regional legal frameworks and joint investments in infrastructure, irrigation, hydroelectricity, and disaster management.

"Cooperation in the sharing of water resources often generates benefits far beyond the water sector," he said.

The Senegalese envoy urged African countries to ensure that young people, women, communities, and the private sector are actively involved in designing solutions to water and sanitation challenges.

"It is crucial to prioritise the needs and voices of citizens, young people, women, and vulnerable communities in order to guarantee equitable and inclusive solutions," he said.