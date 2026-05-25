Tanzania: New Evosha Mbezi Fuel Station to Serve Growing Community

24 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Residents and transport operators of Mbezi and surrounding areas will now have ease access to fuel following the launch of Evosha Energies Fuel Station, a move aimed at addressing the growing demand for fuel services in the area.

Launching the new station at Mbezi Makabe junction over the weekend, Ubungo District Commissioner, Mr Albert Msando said the investment would help address rising demand for fuel services driven by rapid urban growth and increasing transport activities in the area.

Mr Msando said the station would ease access to fuel for motorists, bodaboda riders and nearby communities while supporting local business activities.

"This investment is important because it brings essential services closer to the people and supports economic activities taking place in this rapidly developing area," he said.

Evosha Energies Sales Director, Mr Justin Shengelema, said the company is focused on expanding reliable and convenient fuel services in strategic locations across Dar es Salaam.

He noted that the Mbezi station is expected to reduce the time residents and motorists spend travelling to fuel stations, helping to improve efficiency in daily transport and business operations.

The launch reflects growing investment in fuel infrastructure as companies seek to meet increasing demand in Dar es Salaam's expanding suburban communities.

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