Uganda: Obongi Ebola Task Force Impounds Lorry Carrying Over 200 Children

The Obongi District Ebola Task Force and District Security Committee have impounded a Fuso lorry carrying more than 200 children and 18 adults who were being transported from Koboko District to Adjumani District amid heightened Ebola surveillance measures.

The operation was conducted at the Obongi landing site by a team led by the Obongi Resident District Commissioner, Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka, together with Deputy RDC and Assistant RDC Umuhoza Habiba Furaha.

According to security officials, the lorry, registration number UBS 175H, was intercepted as part of resolutions passed by the Obongi District Ebola Task Force to control unnecessary movement and prevent the possible spread of Ebola.

"We impounded the vehicle as part of the district Ebola prevention measures. We cannot risk the spread of Ebola through uncontrolled movement of large groups of people, especially children," Hashaka said.

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The security committee first arrested a catechist identified as Alfred Edema and an animator identified as Samuel Ajobe, who reportedly claimed they were from Lima Catholic Parish in Koboko District and were taking the children to Adjumani District for a two-day visit.

Hashaka said the matter was later discussed with the Regional Police Commander for Madi Sub-region, RDC Koboko Emma Mitala, and Sabino Ocan Odoki before a final decision was reached.

"After consultations with the relevant authorities, we directed that the children be returned to Koboko immediately for the safety of the public," Hashaka explained.

The impounded vehicle was reportedly driven by Ramathan Majub.

The RDC further ordered the organizers of the trip to refund the Shs12,000 allegedly collected from each child.

"It is unacceptable to collect money from children and transport them in such large numbers during a time when the district is enforcing strict Ebola prevention measures," Hashaka added.

District authorities said security and health surveillance operations will continue across landing sites and border points to ensure compliance with Ebola prevention guidelines.