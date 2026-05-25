Kenya: Major Overhaul Ordered in President Ruto's Security After Kilifi Breach

Nairobi — A major overhaul of President William Ruto's security team has been ordered following a security breach during a public event in Ganze, Kilifi County, where a man managed to get close to the Head of State while he was addressing a crowd.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced the changes on Sunday, terming the incident a grave security lapse and warning that any compromise involving the President's safety would be treated as a matter of national security.

The incident happened on Sunday during a thanksgiving ceremony held in honour of Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs.

President Ruto was speaking to residents when a young man suddenly breached the security cordon and moved toward the podium, holding him on the shoulder, before he was whisked away by members of the Presidential security detail.

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Security officers quickly restrained the man and escorted him away from the stage as the President paused his speech.

Ruto, however, immediately urged the officers not to mistreat the intruder.

"Leave that young man alone," the President said as security personnel led him away.

The Head of State later downplayed the incident while addressing the crowd, joking that the man was simply eager to seize an opportunity.

"That young man has no problem. I think he learnt from Fikirini Jacobs not to miss any opportunity. I will deal with him later," Ruto remarked, triggering laughter among sections of the audience.

Authorities had not disclosed the identity or motive of the man by Sunday evening.

Although the situation was quickly brought under control, Kanja said the breach had exposed weaknesses that required immediate corrective action.

He announced the formation of a special investigations team to establish how the man managed to bypass security layers surrounding the President.

"The security of the Head of State is a matter of national security and will be treated with the utmost seriousness," Kanja said.

The Inspector General also warned members of the public against attempting to breach security arrangements during presidential functions, saying those found culpable would face legal action.

The incident is expected to trigger changes within the Presidential Escort Unit, the specialised formation tasked with protecting the President and the First Family.

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The unit, commanded by Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Noah Maiyo, works closely with local police commanders whenever the President travels across the country.

During presidential tours, local officers are usually deployed in large numbers to secure venues, manage crowds and reinforce the elite security teams attached to the Head of State.

President Ruto's security apparatus comprises highly trained officers drawn from multiple police units, including the General Service Unit, and is further supported by personnel from the National Intelligence Service.

The Kilifi incident is the latest in a string of security scares involving the President during public engagements.

In February, another security incident occurred in Mombasa during a youth empowerment event at the Jomo Kenyatta Showground, where an unidentified man broke through the crowd and ran toward the President while he addressed beneficiaries of the NYOTA business start-up programme.

Security officers moved to restrain the man before Ruto intervened and allowed him to speak briefly, turning the tense moment into a light-hearted interaction that amused the crowd.