Uganda: Concerned Citizen Petitions Gen Muhoozi Over Alleged Land Fraud By Wakiso Registrar

A concerned Ugandan citizen has petitioned the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba seeking urgent intervention into what he describes as "institutionalised fraud" at the Wakiso-Kyadondo Ministry Zonal Office involving the registrar of titles Esther Lunkuse Lutaaya.

In the petition, the citizen accuses Lunkuse of authorising allegedly fraudulent transactions on land comprised in Kyadondo Block 185 Plot 327 in Namugongo, which he says has been registered in the names of the late Evarist Kaggwa Kimala Empaka since July 3, 1981.

"How on earth was a habitual land fraudster like Esther Lunkuse Lutaaya ever hired, vetted, and deployed to such a sensitive public office?" the petitioner wrote.

According to the complaint, the registrar allegedly registered Letters of Administration belonging to the estate of a different deceased person, Sabakaaki Birizeri, and used them to process subdivisions on the Namugongo land title.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The petitioner claims that the Judiciary, through a letter dated November 25, 2025 from the Deputy Registrar of the Family Division, reportedly stated that the grant could not be verified because no inventory had been filed on the court file as required by law.

The letter allegedly warned that "no transaction should be undertaken" on the basis of the questioned grant.

"Yet Ms. Lunkuse Lutaaya proceeded to register these invalid documents on the mailo title and used them to effect subdivision," the petitioner alleged.

The citizen further accused the registrar of fraudulently removing a caveat lodged on December 9, 2025, deleting High Court orders protecting the land, and permitting the use of a mutation form allegedly signed by Evarist Kaggwa Kimala Empaka despite claims that he died on May 26, 2022.

"Since when did a dead person start signing mutation forms in Uganda?" the petitioner asked.

"Since when did invalid Letters of Administration for one estate become transferable and registrable on the title of a completely different estate?"

The petition describes the alleged actions as "outright fraud, forgery, uttering false documents, abuse of office and contempt of court orders committed by a public servant."

The citizen further claims that a bonafide purchaser bought 4.2 acres of the disputed land in 2014 for Shs600 million, developed it with crops and trees, and had been in peaceful occupation before alleged interference by individuals named in the complaint.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ms. Esther Lunkuse Lutaaya has single-handedly enabled land grabbers to destroy the crops and steal the property using fake documents," the petition reads in part.

The petitioner warned that failure to act could undermine Uganda's entire land registration system.

"If this is allowed to stand, tomorrow any fraudster will simply borrow or forge Letters of Administration of any dead person and use them to subdivide and steal any titled land in Uganda," he stated.

"The entire land registration system will collapse."

The citizen has now called upon lawyers, the Uganda Law Society, anti-corruption agencies and the general public to take interest in the matter.

Among the demands addressed to Gen Muhoozi are a full explanation regarding how Lunkuse was recruited and vetted, clarification on whether she had authority to remove caveats and court orders without judicial direction, and an explanation as to how allegedly invalid succession documents were processed on a different estate's title.

The petitioner also wants the registrar immediately suspended pending investigations.

"This matter must be treated with the urgency it deserves," the citizen wrote.

"Your known commitment to justice and fighting corruption gives every Ugandan hope that you will intervene decisively to protect ordinary citizens from such brazen land grabbing by public officers."

By press time, neither the Wakiso-Kyadondo Ministry Zonal Office nor the Ministry of Lands had publicly responded to the allegations.