Africa: Angola Aligns Development Plan With AU Agenda 2063

Luanda — Angola has aligned the objectives of the Long-Term Strategy "Angola 2050" and the National Development Plan with the goals of the African Union's Agenda 2063, with priorities focused on human capital, economic diversification, energy transition and strengthening cross-border logistics infrastructure.

This fact was expressed by Angola's permanent representative to the African Union, Miguel Bembe, in an interview with ANGOP, on Sunday, on the occasion of Africa Day, which is celebrated on Monday.

According to the diplomat, who also represents the country in Ethiopia, the strategic alignment demonstrates Angola's unequivocal commitment to the continental programs for development, regional integration and economic modernization defined by the African Union's Agenda 2063.Miguel Bembe highlighted that the governance instruments adopted by the country prioritize sectors considered essential for sustainable growth, with emphasis on investment in human capital, strengthening regional infrastructure, and promoting the energy transition, with a view to Angola's competitive integration into the African economic dynamic.

Miguel Bembe also emphasized Angola's role in promoting peace and security in Africa, highlighting conflict mediation in the Great Lakes Region, the Luanda Biennial, and investments in logistics corridors, such as the Lobito Corridor.

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During the interview, which can be read in full on Monday, the ambassador stated that the main current challenge for the African continent is achieving economic independence and transforming the decisions of the African Union into concrete benefits for the people.

He considered that the continent is experiencing a phase of strategic maturation, marked by a commitment to regional integration, industrialization, food security, and strengthening infrastructure.

Throughout the interview, Miguel Bembe also addressed the challenges of the African Union's Agenda 2063, the role of African youth, the impacts of global geopolitical tensions, and the need for the continent to reduce external dependence through industrialization and strengthening intra-African trade. ART/DOJ