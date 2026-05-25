Angola: Lobito Port Manager Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening the Lobito Corridor

Benguela — The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Port of Lobito, Celso Rosas, reaffirmed on Saturday in Luanda the institution's commitment to strengthening the Lobito Corridor, a strategic infrastructure for the economic integration of Southern Africa.

This position was expressed after the tribute paid by the Order of Economists of Angola, which distinguished, among 60 personalities, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Port of Lobito with the Prestige Medal and Certificate of Honor, in recognition of his contribution to the economic and social development of the country between 1975 and 2026.

According to a press release from the Port of Lobito sent to ANGOP, when speaking at the ceremony held during the III General Assembly of the Order of Economists of Angola, in Luanda, Celso Rosas stated that the Port of Lobito will continue to be committed to improving operational efficiency and the sustainable growth of the logistics corridor.

"At the Port of Lobito, we will remain committed to ensuring the efficiency of port operations and the sustainable growth of the Lobito Corridor, a strategic infrastructure for Angola and for the economic integration of Southern Africa," he declared.

The official also highlighted the need for Angola to continue investing in economic diversification, job creation, and improving the living conditions of the population, advocating for greater collective involvement in the national development process. JH/CRB/DOJ