South Africa: Concerns Grow Over Kirstenbosch Decline - South African News Briefs - May 25, 2026

Concerns Grow Over Decline at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Concerns are growing over the condition of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, reports EWN. Long-time supporter James Deacon has claimed the internationally acclaimed garden has declined in maintenance and botanical quality. Deacon said visitors are seeing fewer rare plant species such as proteas, ericas and a declining plant diversity compared to previous years. He linked the alleged deterioration to broader structural problems inside the South African National Biodiversity Institute ( SANBI), including procurement delays, staff shortages and weak leadership. The debate has intensified as Kirstenbosch continues to receive global recognition while locals express concern about visible signs of deterioration.

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Western Cape Battles to Restore Services After Deadly Floods

Nearly two weeks after devastating storms hit parts of the Western Cape, the province is still struggling to restore crucial services in some areas left cut off due to infrastructure damage, reports EWN. The flooding left 11 people dead and displaced thousands. The storms have since been declared a provincial disaster, with additional resources now being mobilised as officials continue with mop-up operations. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said Eskom has restored electricity to around 80% of affected areas, while more than 60% of the 400 roads damaged in the storms have been reopened. However, some communities remain cut off from critical services. He said relief efforts have also been scaled up, with officials working under difficult conditions to restore essential services.

Corruption Still Crippling Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

Adam Mohamed, the head of internal medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, has said that corruption continues to cripple the facility, reports EWN. Mohamed blew the whistle in 2022 after a fire severely damaged the storeroom and several blocks. His comments follow a Public Protector report that found underspending, delays in repair work, weak financial controls, and poor project management at the hospital. Mohamed said he will be leaving public health due to its dysfunction, adding that senior positions at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital remain vacant, thus compromising the functionality of its departments. The report has now referred the hospital's financial management issues to the Auditor-General for further investigation.

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