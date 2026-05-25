Somalia: Somali Minister Visits Key District, Urges Support for Security Efforts

24 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — A delegation led by Somalia's federal Minister of Livestock, Forestry and Range, Hassan Hussein Mohamed Eelay, arrived in the district of Qansaxdheere in the southwestern Bay region, where officials said the team held talks focused on security and state-building efforts.

The delegation received a warm welcome from local authorities and residents upon arrival in the district, according to government officials.

During the visit, the minister and accompanying officials held meetings with district administrators, security commanders, traditional elders and representatives from civil society, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation on security, governance and local peacebuilding initiatives.

Eelay also met separately with security forces operating in and around Qansaxdheere, praising their role in maintaining stability in the area and urging them to intensify operations aimed at preventing attacks by the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab.

The minister called on local residents to work closely with government institutions and security agencies to reinforce peace, development and state authority in the region, officials said.

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