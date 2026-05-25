South Africa: Western Cape Pushes Ahead With Recovery Efforts Following Severe Weather

Recovery and mop-up operations are continuing across the Western Cape following severe weather incidents that caused widespread damage to infrastructure, disrupted electricity supply and affected hundreds of roads across the province.

The recent weather events have officially been classified as disasters, highlighting the extent of the impact on communities, infrastructure and service delivery.

Providing an update on ongoing recovery operations, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde acknowledged the frustrations experienced by residents as efforts continue to restore services.

"We understand the frustration many residents are feeling. It has been an exceptionally difficult time and we, along with all role players, apologise for any inconvenience. We thank residents for their patience. Officials have been working tirelessly under extremely difficult conditions to restore power and other critical services as quickly and safely as possible," Winde said.

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According to the provincial government, Eskom has restored electricity to 80% of affected customers.

However, restoration efforts have been hampered by difficult terrain, vandalism and cable theft.

The Western Cape Government strongly condemned acts of vandalism and theft, saying they continue to aggravate the situation.

In the Cape Winelands District, repairs to the main power line between Boskloof and Romansrivier are progressing, while teams are also attending to faults in Chavonnes, Hexrivier, Rawsonville and Witzenberg.

In the Cederberg area, repair teams are replacing and restringing damaged poles and conductors in Citrusdal. Work in Algeria is expected to begin once repairs in Citrusdal and Lutzville have been completed.

Several areas in the Garden Route District, including Blanco farms and Harkerville, also remain without electricity as restoration efforts continue.

Construction work in Lutzville in the Matzikama region is progressing, while recovery operations are ongoing in Elgin, Papiesvlei and Stanford in the Overberg region.

The province said about 400 roads were affected by the storms, with more than 60% already repaired and reopened.

Humanitarian relief efforts have also intensified across affected communities.

Non-governmental organisations funded by the Western Cape Department of Social Development are working with relief organisations and government entities to provide meals, blankets, mattresses, water, baby packs and clothing to affected residents.

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On Friday, Winde visited the Mustadafin Foundation in Cape Town, where volunteers have been distributing warm meals and disaster relief packs.

"The work this foundation and others do is inspiring. Thank you for your selflessness," the Premier said during the visit.

Winde also visited the National Sea Rescue Institute Volunteer Support Centre in Cape Town, commending rescue personnel involved in search and rescue operations during and after the storms.

"These brave women and men think little of giving their time and expertise, often risking their own safety to help others. You are truly extraordinary," the Premier said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre continues to coordinate the province's disaster response and recovery operations. - SAnews.gov.za