South Africa: SanParks Tightens Security After Tourists Found Dead in Kruger National Park

South African National Parks has announced plans to strengthen security measures in isolated areas of the Kruger National Park following the tragic discovery of two tourists who went missing in the park last week.

The bodies of the tourists were discovered on Friday near a river area in the northern section of the park after a search operation was launched when the couple failed to return to their camp on Thursday evening.

Speaking to members of the media on Sunday at Skukuza, SANParks Head of Communication and Spokesperson, Reynold Thakhuli, described the incident as unprecedented in the park's history.

"I would like to extend our condolences to the family and affected friends as well. It is indeed a tragic incident. We've never really seen this kind of incident in the 100 years of the Kruger National Park. This is the very first time that we are seeing something of this nature," Louw said.

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According to preliminary investigations conducted by park rangers, the tourists' vehicle remains missing. However, tyre tracks suggest that the vehicle may have exited the park through a fence into neighbouring Mozambique.

"The vehicle has not been found, but our rangers have done some preliminary investigations, and it has been discovered that tyre tracks are actually pointing us to the car having exited the park through a fence in Mozambique," Thakhuli said.

He added that the vehicle did not leave through any official gate.

"We've got technology within the park. We have seen it as it came in, and we've seen it on the days that they were here in the park, but we have not seen it since Thursday when they disappeared," he said.

Thakhuli said the incident has prompted SANParks to reassess security in remote sections of the park despite existing surveillance systems.

"We have really high-class security technology that we are using within the park, but this incident has actually given us another process that we need to embark on in terms of ensuring that even those areas that are isolated, we can have some security there," he said.

He confirmed that SANParks would later issue a statement outlining mitigation measures aimed at improving security across the park.

Thahuli said SANParks executives and police representatives met with the victims' family on Saturday and pledged continued support throughout the process.

"We were told that the couple are people who really loved the Kruger, and it's people who would not really get out unnecessarily into areas that are dangerous," he said.

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The family is expected to visit the park on Monday, where SANParks will assist with arrangements, including the transportation of the deceased.

"We're really going to be supporting the family throughout the entire process," Thakhuli said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, said he had been briefed on the incident and had engaged SANParks leadership to ensure continued cooperation with the investigation being conducted by the South African Police Service.

"On behalf of SANParks and the Department, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of the victims during this difficult time.

"The SAPS and SANParks have located and notified the family of this tragedy," Aucamp said. - SAnews.gov.za