South Africa Pushes for People-Centred Biodiversity Action Ahead of COP17

South Africa has concluded its National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) Consultative Conference with renewed calls for inclusive, community-driven biodiversity implementation that advances both environmental protection and socio-economic development.

The two-day conference, held in Boksburg, Gauteng, from 20 to 21 May 2026, brought together more than 400 delegates from government, civil society, academia, Indigenous Peoples and local communities, youth formations, the private sector and development partners.

Convened by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the conference forms part of South Africa's programme leading up to the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) 2026 Global Flagship Event hosted by the country on 22 May under the theme "Acting Locally for Global Impact."

The gathering marked a key step toward finalising South Africa's revised National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, the country's main instrument for implementing the Convention on Biological Diversity at the national level.

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Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Narend Singh, said the conference underscored the importance of inclusive participation in shaping the country's biodiversity future.

"The successful conclusion of this Consultative Conference gives South Africa a strong foundation for the next phase of biodiversity implementation. What emerged clearly is that biodiversity action must be people-centred, locally driven and adequately supported.

"As we move toward finalising the NBSAP, communities, municipalities, young people, traditional knowledge holders and all sectors of society must remain active partners in protecting nature while advancing livelihoods, resilience and sustainable development," Singh said.

Delegates welcomed the department's efforts to ensure broad participation and alignment with the principles of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework through what was described as a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

A strong emphasis was placed on ensuring that biodiversity policies deliver tangible benefits at community level, particularly through job creation, sustainable livelihoods and improved local participation in conservation efforts.

Among the key recommendations emerging from the conference was the need to strengthen financial and institutional support for municipalities, which delegates identified as critical to the implementation of biodiversity and service delivery.

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Participants also called for stronger collaboration with the South African Local Government Association to support conservation and sustainable use initiatives at grassroots level.

The conference further highlighted the importance of directing accessible financial resources toward communities to support locally led conservation projects and nature-positive economic opportunities.

Delegates stressed that investment in skills development, project preparation and biodiversity enterprises would be essential to unlocking funding and creating sustainable economic opportunities.

Youth participation also featured prominently in discussions, with delegates reaffirming the importance of creating opportunities for young people in biodiversity leadership, innovation and employment.

The role of Indigenous and local knowledge systems in conservation, restoration and biodiversity stewardship was also recognised as a critical component of South Africa's biodiversity strategy.

Following the conference, the draft NBSAP will be revised to incorporate stakeholder inputs received from communities, traditional leaders, traditional healers, youth formations, academia, civil society and the private sector.

The revised document will then proceed through intergovernmental processes before being released for a 30-day public comment period. Thereafter, the final strategy will be submitted to Cabinet for approval.

South Africa aims to submit the completed NBSAP to the Convention on Biological Diversity ahead of COP17, scheduled to take place in Yerevan in October 2026. - SAnews.gov.za