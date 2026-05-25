Somalia: Somaliland Troops Return From Israel Training - Report

HARGEISA, Somalia, May 24, 2026 -- Units from Somaliland's special forces have recently returned to Hargeisa after completing advanced military training in Tel Aviv, according to a report published by Britain's The Telegraph newspaper and cited by security sources.

The report said around 50 specially trained Somaliland officers were welcomed back to Hargeisa this week after receiving modern military instruction in Israel, signaling what sources described as growing security cooperation between the two sides.

The development comes days after Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro reportedly hosted a high-level Israeli delegation in Hargeisa during events marking Somaliland's May 18 independence celebrations.

According to the report, the Israeli delegation met Irro at the presidential palace and presented what sources described as a symbolic security gift linked to the new partnership, including discussions surrounding Israel's Iron Dome air defense technology.

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Sources quoted in the report said the move was intended to strengthen Somaliland's defenses against possible missile threats linked to Yemen's Houthi movement and could pave the way for broader Israeli security involvement in the strategic port city of Berbera.

Neither Israeli officials nor Somaliland authorities immediately issued public statements confirming the details of the reported military cooperation.

Somalia's federal government has previously opposed any independent foreign or security agreements involving Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but remains internationally unrecognized.