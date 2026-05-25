Congo-Kinshasa: Gates Foundation Commits $15 Million to Support Ebola Response in DR Congo, Uganda

According to the statement, $5 million will go to Africa CDC for regional coordination, rapid deployment and cross-border surveillance, while another $5 million will support frontline operations through WHO's African regional office (WHO AFRO)

The Gates Foundation has announced an initial $15 million emergency funding package to support efforts to contain the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak affecting communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The foundation, in a statement released on Sunday, expressed concern over the outbreak and the risk of cross-border transmission.

The intervention comes days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), citing rising infections, deaths and the possibility of wider international spread.

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According to the WHO, the outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, a rare variant for which there are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments.

As of 16 May, health authorities had reported hundreds of suspected cases and dozens of deaths, mainly in eastern DRC, while Uganda also confirmed cases linked to cross-border transmission.

In an update, WHO raised the outbreak risk level in the DRC to "very high" nationally as the situation worsened.

The organisation, however, maintained that the regional risk remained "high" while the global risk was still considered "low."

Surveillance in Nigeria

In Nigeria, although no Ebola case has been confirmed, authorities have intensified preparedness measures following the WHO alert.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the federal government assured Nigerians there was no confirmed Ebola case in the country while strengthening surveillance systems and emergency response mechanisms at airports and other points of entry.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) also announced additional health screening and monitoring measures as part of efforts to prevent the importation of the virus.

Health authorities have advised the public to maintain proper hygiene, avoid contact with suspected infected persons, and promptly report symptoms such as fever, weakness, vomiting or unexplained bleeding to health facilities.

Funding breakdown

The Gates Foundation said the funding would support response efforts already being coordinated by governments in the affected countries alongside the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the WHO

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According to the statement, $5 million will go to Africa CDC for regional coordination, rapid deployment and cross-border surveillance, while another $5 million will support frontline operations through WHO's African regional office (WHO AFRO).

The remaining $5 million, it said, would be channelled to WHO headquarters to support rapid procurement, diagnostics and emergency logistics for critical response supplies.

Focus on containment

The foundation said the immediate priority remains early detection, public health measures, protection of frontline health workers and coordinated efforts to halt transmission.

The body noted that there are currently no approved vaccines or therapeutics specifically for Bundibugyo Ebola, although ongoing investments are being made in research and development through support for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The organisation also backed ongoing collaboration between Africa CDC and the WHO AFRO under the Joint Emergency Action Plan (JEAP), a framework aimed at improving coordination during public health emergencies.

The statement noted that fragmented responses could weaken containment efforts, adding that stronger coordination among governments and partners was essential to limiting the outbreak's spread.

In addition to these efforts, the Gates Foundation said it would continue monitoring developments and assess whether additional support may be required in the coming weeks.