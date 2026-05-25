Sudan: Cabinet Reviews Livelihood, Electricity and Water Issues Under Prime Minister

Khartoum, May 24, 2026 (SUNA) - The Council of Ministers held its regular meeting on Sunday in Khartoum under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris.

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet congratulated the Sudanese people on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, praying for peace, security, stability and development to prevail across the country.

The Cabinet received a briefing from Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim on the outcome of his recent visit to Azerbaijan. It also heard a report from the Minister of Minerals on the Sudanese delegation's participation in the joint Sudan-Türkiye Economic Summit and the agreements signed between the two countries.

Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir also briefed the Cabinet on the Prime Minister's recent visits to the Vatican and the United Kingdom.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Cabinet further reviewed preparations for the upcoming Strategic Hope Forum following a briefing by Cabinet Secretary-General Ali Mohamed Ali.

In a press statement, Al-Eisir said the Cabinet discussed the 2026 Commercial Mediation Regulatory Council Bill presented by State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Mohamed Nour Abdal-Dayem, noting that the Cabinet underscored the importance of the legislation in supporting economic transformation and increasing revenues, while recommending further discussion ahead of its approval.

Al-Eisir added that the Cabinet reviewed the 2025 rainy season report and preparedness plan for the 2026 season presented by Interior Minister Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra. He said the meeting reviewed measures taken in preparation for the upcoming rainy season and commended the efforts of the National Civil Defence Council, reaffirming support for its preparations to address all challenges associated with the season.

The Minister said the Cabinet also directed payment of a previously approved incentive for teachers.

He added that the Cabinet discussed a number of issues related to citizens' livelihoods, electricity and water services as part of efforts by the "Government of Hope" to remove impediments, address the negative repercussions of the past period, and reinforce security and stability in the national capital, Khartoum, which is preparing to receive large numbers of returning citizens under the voluntary return programme.