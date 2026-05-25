Sudan: Prime Minister Reaffirms Full Support for Taxation Chamber Programs

24 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, May 24, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reaffirmed full support for the programs and activities of the Taxation Chamber, underscoring its key role in strengthening the national economy.

This came during his meeting on Sunday with the Secretary-General of the Taxation Chamber, Badr Al-Tamam Mohamed Saad, and senior officials of the chamber, in the presence of State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Mohamed Noor Abdel-Dayem and Cabinet Secretary-General Ali Mohamed Ali.

The meeting reviewed the chamber's performance as one of the state's main revenue-generating institutions. The Secretary-General presented a detailed report on strategic plans for revenue collection and the challenges faced during the past period.

In a press statement, the Secretary-General said the meeting also reviewed tax digitalization files, foremost among them the electronic invoicing project, which had made significant progress before the outbreak of war, noting that the system has now been restored and implementation has resumed at an accelerated pace.

The meeting stressed the importance of implementing the electronic invoicing system, given its role in increasing public revenues and enhancing transparency and integrity in all tax transactions.

Read the original article on SNA.

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