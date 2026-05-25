Kenya: Five Kenyan Universities Eye EU Academic Corridor Under Romania Pact

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25-Kenyan universities are set to deepen academic links with Europe through a planned partnership with Romania's Danubius International University that will establish what organizers describe as East Africa's first structured Kenya-Romania European Union academic corridor.

The initiative, spearheaded by Kenya-based education pathway firm AspiraPath LLC, is expected to connect five Kenyan universities to EU-accredited master's degree programmes under the Erasmus+ framework, potentially opening new opportunities for student mobility, dual certifications and joint research collaborations.

The proposed corridor, targets partnerships with AMREF International University, Strathmore University, Pwani University, Moi University and Kabarak University.

Under the arrangement, Kenyan students would gain access to EU-recognized master's degree pathways through Erasmus+ inter-institutional agreements, while universities would pursue joint research programmes and dual-degree structures offering both Kenyan and European qualifications simultaneously.

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"This partnership seeks to establish a structured and fully managed Kenya-Romania EU academic corridor," the organizers said.

"The collaboration will strengthen research, training and inclusive growth across Kenya and the wider East African region."

Romania is seeking to anchor the partnerships across five Kenyan counties including Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Kilifi and Mombasa in a move expected to broaden regional access to international higher education opportunities beyond the capital.

The proposed partnerships also come as Kenya continues positioning itself as a regional education hub, supported by expanding university enrolment, a young population and increased demand for digital and globally transferable skills.

European universities have in recent years expanded partnerships with Kenyan institutions through the European Union's Erasmus+ programme, reflecting Kenya's growing position as a regional higher education and research hub.

Several Kenyan universities are already participating in EU-funded projects focused on student mobility, digital learning, research collaboration and institutional internationalization.

The trend has been driven by increased EU funding for higher education partnerships under the Erasmus+ 2021-2027 programme, which has prioritized cooperation with African universities in areas such as innovation, sustainability, digital transformation and skills development.

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According to Romania's higher education platform, Erasmus+ remains one of the European Union's flagship education mobility programmes, with a budget of €26.2 billion for the 2021-2027 cycle focused on education, training, digital transformation and international academic cooperation.

Danubius International University says its internationalization strategy prioritizes expanding academic partnerships outside Europe, increasing student mobility and promoting joint research and dual-degree programmes with foreign institutions.