East Africa: Rwanda Set to Benefit From Lake Victoria Basin Conservation Drive

The government is set to benefit from a series of regional conservation and infrastructure projects aimed at protecting the Lake Victoria Basin, one of Africa's most important ecological and economic regions.

The country is a member of the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), a specialised institution of the East African Community (EAC) that coordinates sustainable management of the shared basin.

The opportunities were highlighted in the Lake Victoria State of the Basin Report 2025, released during the Lake Victoria Basin Day celebrations in Mwanza, which brought together regional leaders and development partners.

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Lake Victoria, the world's second-largest freshwater lake by surface area, covers 68,800 square kilometres. Its basin spans about 194,200 square kilometres and supports more than 45 million people who depend on it for fishing, transport, agriculture, energy, and domestic water use.

Tanzania accounts for 44 per cent of the basin's catchment area, followed by Kenya (22 per cent), Uganda (16 per cent), Rwanda (11 per cent), and Burundi (7 per cent).

The lake is fed by several rivers, including the Akagera River from Rwanda, its largest inflow before draining into the White Nile.

According to Remy Norbert Duhuze, Manager of Water Monitoring and Quality Control at the Rwanda Water Resources Board, most lakes in Rwanda's Eastern Province are interconnected through wetlands linked to the Akagera system, making local water management directly tied to regional basin health.

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Akagera transport potential

The report identifies the Akagera River as a potential inland water transport corridor that could, in the long term, connect Rwanda and Burundi to Lake Victoria and the Northern Corridor logistics network.

Although the river is not yet navigable, experts say the corridor could reduce transport costs, boost regional trade, and improve connectivity for landlocked countries.

Wastewater management gains

The country is also expected to benefit from improved wastewater treatment through the Kigali Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant under construction in Masaka Sector, Kicukiro District.

The facility, now about 90 per cent complete, is designed to treat 500 cubic metres of faecal sludge per day using nature-based and energy-efficient technologies, according to the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC).

It is expected to significantly reduce untreated wastewater entering rivers that eventually drain into Lake Victoria.

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Kigali lies within a network of interconnected rivers--including Nyabugogo, Nyabarongo, and Akagera, which makes improved sanitation infrastructure key to reducing downstream pollution in the basin.

Energy and hydropower benefits

Rwanda is already benefiting from regional energy projects within the basin, including the Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Project, which generates 80 megawatts of electricity shared equally among Rwanda, Tanzania, and Burundi.

Other projects include the Kakono Hydropower Project on Tanzania's Kagera River and the Rusizi III hydropower scheme jointly developed by Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

These investments are expected to strengthen regional energy security and support industrial development.

Biodiversity and satellite lakes

Rwanda hosts Lake Ihema, one of more than 50 satellite lakes linked to the Lake Victoria Basin. Located in Akagera National Park, it is surrounded by wetlands and savannah ecosystems that support hippos, crocodiles, elephants, buffaloes, and over 550 bird species, including the shoebill stork.

These satellite lakes also serve as refuges for native fish species that declined in Lake Victoria after ecological changes linked to invasive species and other pressures.

Forests as water regulators

High-altitude forests across the basin regulate water flow, protect soils, and conserve biodiversity. Rwanda's protected areas--Nyungwe National Park, Volcanoes National Park, and Gishwati-Mukura National Park--form part of these critical ecological "water towers."

Monitoring floods and water systems

Rwanda has joined ten regional countries in installing hydrological monitoring stations on rivers and lakes connected to the Lake Victoria and Nile Basin systems.

Six stations have been deployed on the Nyabarongo, Akagera, Akanyaru, and Muvumba rivers, as well as Lakes Cyohoha and Rweru. Equipped with sensors, they transmit water-level data every five minutes to improve flood forecasting and water management.

Fighting water hyacinth

The Rwanda Water Resources Board plans to mobilise about Rwf1.5 billion to combat invasive water hyacinth in seven lakes in the Eastern Province, including Cyohoha South, Rweru, Mugesera, Ihema, Birira, Mihindi, and Sake.

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The initiative aims to restore water quality, improve navigation and fishing conditions, and rehabilitate degraded aquatic ecosystems.

Regional cooperation stressed

The Lake Victoria State of the Basin Report 2025 was presented during a Development Partners Round Table at the Lake Victoria Basin Day celebrations.

The report highlights growing threats such as pollution, overfishing, invasive species, and environmental degradation, calling for stronger governance, research, and investment in conservation.

LVBC Executive Secretary Masinde Bwire warned that the lake's ecological health is under pressure and urged coordinated regional action to safeguard biodiversity and livelihoods.

Regional leaders echoed the need for joint efforts, noting that Lake Victoria remains a lifeline for millions across East Africa.

Tanzania's Prime Minister Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba stressed that the lake supports fishing, transport, agriculture, tourism, and domestic water use, urging member states to strengthen collective conservation efforts.

To support coordination, the LVBC and partner states have developed an Integrated Water Resources Management Strategy to align projects, mobilise funding, and promote sustainable use of the basin's resources.