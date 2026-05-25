Rwanda: Kigali Mulls Expansion of Bus Routes As Demand Surges

The City of Kigali is considering expanding its bus network across the capital as demand for public transport continues to rise, with residents calling for wider coverage in underserved areas.

The push comes amid a sharp increase in bus usage, with city officials reporting a 15 per cent rise in daily passengers within less than a month following the expansion of dedicated bus lanes in April.

ALSO READ: Kigali airport shuttle service enters pilot phase

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The reforms, introduced to improve efficiency, include continuous bus corridors, fixed departure schedules and a restructuring of city bus operations. Officials say they have helped ease congestion and reduce travel times on major routes.

In an interview with The New Times, Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, Director General for Communication and Community Education at the City of Kigali, said adjustments to routes are ongoing in response to passenger demand.

"Some roads were previously served only by small coaster buses with limited passenger capacity, but larger buses are now being introduced due to the increase in passenger numbers. The smaller coasters will continue operating alongside the larger buses," she said.

ALSO READ: Shuttle service to launch between Kigali airport, hotels

The city has already identified new and adjusted routes, including Remera-Mulindi-Gasogi and RP Nyamirambo-Miduha-Mageragere, though implementation dates have not yet been announced.

New services have also been introduced within the Kigali Special Economic Zone, where electric minibuses operate during the day, serving passengers between Kwa Nayinzira (above Zindiro) and "Kuri 15."

"Every morning and every evening, a large bus will operate from Kimironko to Ndera in both directions, passing through the Special Economic Zone," Ntirenganya added.

An airport shuttle service has also been launched, operating along the Kigali International Airport-Remera-Chez Lando-KABC-Sopetrade-Kanogo-Park Inn-BPR-Serena Hotel route.

ALSO READ: Govt rolls out park-and-ride to drive public transport uptake

Ecofleet Solutions spokesperson Aldo Havugimana said the shuttle began pilot operations on Monday, May 18, to test route efficiency, passenger demand and travel times.

Ntirenganya said service delivery has improved, noting that buses no longer depart terminals only when full, making it easier for passengers at stops to board.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Buses no longer leave stations fully loaded so that people at bus stops are not left behind," she said.

However, she acknowledged ongoing challenges, including instances of motorcycle taxis using dedicated bus lanes outside permitted hours. She said enforcement is being strengthened in collaboration with the police.

On future expansion, she said additional routes are under consideration, while Phase II of the dedicated bus lane infrastructure is still under review.

"New bus stop signs will also be established after bus routes are introduced," she said.

The city is also preparing to deploy about 50 electric buses by the end of the month, according to Ecofleet Solutions. Twenty buses were already introduced during the April 24 launch of expanded bus lanes aimed at improving public transport efficiency.

The reforms, rolled out in late April, include continuous bus lanes and a park-and-ride system designed to improve speed and reliability across key corridors such as Downtown-Nyabugogo, Downtown-Kicukiro, and Downtown-Giporoso routes.

The changes were introduced amid rising global fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Petrol prices rose to Rwf2,938 per litre from Rwf2,303, while diesel remained unchanged at Rwf2,205 following a tariff adjustment by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority on April 16.