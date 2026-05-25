Sudan: Native Administration Affirms Support for Hope Government and Backs PM's Peace Initiative

KHARTOUM, May 24, 2026 (SUNA) - The Higher Council for Native Administration announced its support for the efforts of the Government of Hope, affirming its backing for the endeavors of Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris aimed at achieving peace, stability, and driving development in the country.

In an official statement, the Council noted that the Native Administration is following with great interest the Prime Minister's national efforts and foreign engagements, praising his recent visits and the resulting reinforcement of international cooperation and developmental partnerships that serve Sudan's interests.

The statement reaffirmed the Native Administration's endorsement of Dr. Kamil Idris's initiative calling for a just and comprehensive peace, pointing out that it represents a fundamental entry point for safeguarding citizen dignity, enhancing security and stability, and preparing the country for a new phase of construction and national consensus.

Furthermore, the Higher Council for Native Administration emphasized its solidarity with all national initiatives seeking to unite ranks, stop bloodshed, and consolidate the values of peaceful coexistence and national unity, declaring its commitment to mending the social fabric and combating hate speech, racism, and regionalism.

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The statement concluded by explaining that the Native Administration will remain a supporter of societal stability and the promotion of tolerance, brotherhood, and solidarity among all components of the Sudanese people, alongside backing the government's efforts to build a state governed by security, justice, peace, and development, calling for a unified national will for a better future for Sudan.