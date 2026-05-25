Kenya High Commission Working With Australian Authorities Over Sheila Chebii Death

25 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya High Commission Canberra has confirmed that it is working closely with Australian authorities to investigate the death of Kenyan national Sheila Chebii in Sydney, Australia.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the High Commission said it was deeply saddened by Chebii's death and extended condolences to her family, friends, relatives, and the Kenyan community living in Australia.

The diplomatic mission noted that concerns had been raised by members of the Kenyan diaspora regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, prompting engagement with relevant Australian authorities to establish the facts.

According to the statement, the Mission is seeking factual information and updates in line with Australian laws and procedures as investigations and coronial processes continue.

The High Commission urged members of the public to avoid speculation and refrain from circulating unverified information while authorities conduct investigations into the matter.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Kenyan nationals living in Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Island countries through diplomatic and consular channels.

The mission said it will continue providing updates once verified official information becomes available.

The death of Sheila Chebii has sparked concern among Kenyans both in Australia and back home, with many calling for transparency and thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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