Uganda: MPs Meet to Elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker

25 May 2026
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampaal, Uganda — Legislators have started converging at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for the first sitting of the 12th Parliament.

During this sitting, the legislators will elect the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament replacing Anita Annet Among and Thomas Tayebwa respectively.

The election of the Speaker is presided over by the Chief Justice or a Judge designated by him, as provided for by the Constitution of Uganda. After the election of the Speaker, the newly elected Speaker presides over the election of the Deputy Speaker.

Members of the 12th Parliament were sworn in last week, and are meeting for the first time at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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