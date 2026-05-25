Kenya: Chaos Erupts in Nyeri, Thika and Nyahururu Over High Transport Fares

25 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Chaos erupted in parts of Central Kenya, including Nyeri, Thika and Nyahururu, after residents took to the streets to protest against increased transport fares linked to rising fuel prices.

The demonstrations disrupted transport and business activities, with angry residents barricading roads and demanding intervention from the government over the escalating cost of living.

Motorists and commuters were stranded in several areas as protesters lit bonfires and blocked major roads, causing traffic snarl-ups and tension in the affected towns.

Residents accused public transport operators of imposing exorbitant fare hikes following the recent increase in fuel prices, saying the rising transport costs had become unbearable for ordinary Kenyans.

Security officers were deployed to restore order and clear blocked roads as authorities monitored the situation.

The protests come amid growing public concern over the impact of high fuel prices on transport, food, and other essential commodities across the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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