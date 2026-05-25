Rwanda: RSSB Tigers Edge Out Fus Rabat to Join Al Ahly in Bal Semifinals

FUS Rabat claimed a dramatic 99-98 victory over RSSB Tigers on Sunday, but the narrow win was not enough to keep their 2026 BAL playoff hopes alive, as the Moroccan side needed to win by at least 23 points to advance.

Craig Randall II delivered another standout performance, dropping 43 points to propel the Tigers into the semifinals.

The Rwandan side secured the second of four available spots in the 2026 BAL Playoffs semifinals.

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FUS Rabat entered the game determined to save their BAL campaign and looked firmly in control after building a 21-point lead in the first half.

However, RSSB Tigers mounted a strong comeback and even took a six-point lead in the fourth quarter, much to the delight of the packed BK Arena crowd, which turned out in large numbers for the second time this season.

Both teams battled fiercely until the final buzzer, with FUS Rabat ending their campaign on a positive note by edging the Tigers by one point. Despite the defeat, RSSB Tigers continued to underline their status as one of the competition's most explosive offensive teams this season.

FUS Rabat conclude their campaign with four wins in seven games.

RSSB Tigers will now face Al Ahly SC in the semifinals. The Egyptian giants advanced on aggregate points after bouncing back from Friday's 93-90 defeat to beat their Senegalese opponents 87-76 earlier on Sunday.