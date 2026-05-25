Rwanda: Supporting Rwanda's Digital Workforce - Teknowledge's Long-Term Commitment

Strengthening skills, cybersecurity, and digital capability to support Rwanda's Vision 2050.

Rwanda's rapid digital transformation is creating strong demand for advanced technology skills across government, enterprise, and the broader private sector. As organisations adopt cloud technologies, AI, cybersecurity frameworks, and modern customer experience platforms, the need for practical, industry-ready digital capabilities continues to grow.

TeKnowledge has been part of Rwanda's technology landscape for the past five years, operating a large-scale technical delivery centre in Kigali that supports global enterprises 24/7. What began as a team of 50 engineers has grown into more than 800 professionals delivering services across industries and technologies. This long-term presence has demonstrated both the strength of Rwanda's talent and the country's potential to become a regional hub for digital capability.

Building on this foundation, TeKnowledge is now introducing its established global services to the Rwandan market, including National and Enterprise Skilling Academies, advanced cybersecurity services, and AI Strategy-to-Execution programmes. These offerings are not new to the company; they have been successfully deployed across multiple regions worldwide. What's new is their availability to organisations within Rwanda.

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According to TeKnowledge CEO Aileen Allkins, expanding these services locally is a natural next step:

"Rwanda has proven to be a place of exceptional talent and ambition. Bringing our global skilling and cybersecurity services to the local market allows us to support organisations here with the same capabilities we deliver worldwide. This is a long-term commitment to Rwanda's digital future."

The Skilling Academies focus on practical, job-ready training in cybersecurity, AI operations, cloud engineering, and customer experience - areas where demand is rising sharply across East Africa. At the same time, TeKnowledge is expanding the capabilities of its Security Operations Center in Rwanda, enabling local organisations to access modern, resilient cybersecurity services supported by a highly skilled team.

By bringing these proven global services to Rwanda, TeKnowledge aims to support national priorities, strengthen digital resilience, and help organisations build the talent they need for the next decade of growth. This expansion reflects the company's long-term commitment to Rwanda and its belief in the country's role as a leader in Africa's digital future.

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About TeKnowledge

TeKnowledge is a trusted expert technology services company that partners with companies and countries to navigate the complexities of becoming AI-First, managing the full lifecycle from data to security, adoption, and ongoing support.

Operating across 10 global hubs, TeKnowledge delivers 24/7 operations through more than 4,000 experts.

Founded in 2010, TeKnowledge is part of the YNV Group, a privately held global holding company operating across three sectors: Technology, Real Estate, and Financial Services, including an EU-licensed financial institution.

Visit TeKnowledge.com for more information.