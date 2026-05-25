Rwanda: Eye Care Access Expands As Optica Opens Branch At Kigali City Mall

Access to eye care services continues to expand across Rwanda as healthcare providers increasingly position services closer to growing urban communities and commercial centres.

In line with this trend, eye care service provider Optica Rwanda has opened a new branch at Kigali City Mall (formerly UTC) along KN 4 Avenue in Kigali, further strengthening access to optical care within the city centre, the firm observed in a statement.

The new branch, accessible via the second gate near the KN2 Roundabout, offers eye testing services, optical consultations, and eyewear solutions, supporting wider access to routine eye care within Kigali's city centre.

The expansion reflects broader trends across the region, where increasing urbanisation, screen exposure, and changing lifestyles are contributing to growing awareness around the importance of regular eye examinations and early detection of visual health concerns.

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Optica, an optical care company which has operated in East Africa since 1959, continues to expand its network across Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, and Zambia as part of ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and convenience for patients seeking professional eye care services.

The Kigali City Mall branch joins existing Optica locations at Kigali Heights in Kiyovu and Silverback Mall in Kicukiro, further increasing access to services across different parts of Kigali.

In addition to eye testing and optical consultations, the branch provides a range of eyewear options including spectacles, lenses, frames, and sunglasses. Customers can also access free eye tests for life at any Optica branch with a one-time registration fee of Rwf1,000, the firm stated.

Highly qualified optometrists are available at every Optica branch, with same pricing and a one-year manufacturer warranty support provided across locations.

As Kigali continues to grow, access to conveniently located healthcare services remains an important part of supporting the needs of residents, professionals, and surrounding communities.