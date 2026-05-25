Rwanda: When the Teachers Fail the Test - the Crisis of Western Human Rights Credibility

opinion

For decades, Western governments and institutions have presented themselves as the guardians of the international human rights order. They have monitored elections, issued reports, imposed sanctions, funded advocacy organisations, and regularly lectured other nations on democracy, governance, and human dignity. Whether in Africa, Asia, Latin America, or Eastern Europe, the message has been consistent: respect human rights, uphold international law, and protect civilians.

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However, an uncomfortable question is increasingly being asked around the world: what happens when those who claim moral authority fail to meet their own standards?

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The issue is not whether Western democracies have contributed positively to the advancement of human rights. They might have. Modern human rights law owes much to European political thought and to the determination of nations that emerged from the devastation of the Second World War determined to prevent future atrocities. The adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 remains one of humanity's most important achievements.

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The problem today is not the principles. It is the perception - and often the reality - of selective application.

In recent years, images of civilian suffering in different conflicts have circulated instantly across the globe. Citizens everywhere can compare international reactions in real time. They observe which violations provoke sanctions and diplomatic outrage, and which receive cautious statements or political justification. They notice when international law appears to be defended vigorously in one context and interpreted flexibly in another.

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This perceived inconsistency has weakened confidence in the global human rights architecture.

The challenge extends beyond foreign policy. Within Western societies themselves, debates over migration, discrimination, social inequality, police conduct, surveillance, freedom of expression, and the treatment of minorities have raised questions about whether democratic institutions are fully living up to the values they promote abroad.

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None of this means that Western societies are uniquely flawed. Every nation struggles to reconcile ideals with reality. Every political system faces contradictions and failures. The difference is that those who claim leadership carry greater responsibility. The higher the moral authority asserted, the greater the expectation of consistency.

Perhaps the most significant consequence of this credibility gap is geopolitical rather than moral. Across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, many governments and citizens increasingly question whether human rights advocacy is always motivated by universal principles or whether it sometimes reflects strategic interests. This skepticism has created space for alternative political narratives and has weakened the persuasive power of institutions that once enjoyed considerable influence.

Such developments should concern defenders of human rights everywhere.

Human rights cannot survive as instruments of geopolitical convenience. Their legitimacy depends on universality. If rights belong equally to every human being, then violations must be condemned regardless of the perpetrator, the victim, or the strategic importance of the country involved.

The answer is not to abandon human rights. Nor is it to engage in whataboutism, using one violation to excuse another. Rather, the answer is accountability without exception.

Western governments must accept the same scrutiny they demand of others. International institutions must demonstrate greater consistency. Civil society organisations must resist political selectivity. Emerging powers must also embrace universal standards rather than merely criticising Western shortcomings.

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Most importantly, the international community must rediscover a simple principle: credibility is earned through example, not proclamation.

Human rights remain one of humanity's greatest moral achievements. Their future, however, will depend less on who teaches them and more on who practices them.

For many observers around the world, the central question is no longer whether human rights matter. It is whether those who speak most loudly in their defense are prepared to be judged by the same standards they advocate for others. Congolese Tutsi are persecuted, killed, grilled and eaten in broad day light and it is all silence as in 1994 in Rwanda.

Only an affirmative answer can restore the trust that the international human rights project urgently needs.

The writer is a political and diplomatic analyst specialising on Africa and countries of the Great Lakes Region.