Rwanda: Kayonza Farmer Turns Arid Land Into Thriving Pasture

An 18-hectare piece of land in Kahi Cell, Gahini Sector, Kayonza District, once abandoned due to water shortages, is being transformed into a modern dairy and fodder farm expected to produce more than 1,000 litres of milk per day.

The transformation was driven by a solar-powered borehole that now supplies water for cattle and irrigates fodder crops in an area frequently hit by drought.

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"There was a period when we went two years without rain. Farmers had to migrate with their cattle," said Thaddée Kalisa, the farmer behind the project.

Kalisa secured a bank loan and received a government subsidy of Rwf49 million after contributing 30 per cent of the project cost. He also sold part of his land and some cattle to finance the investment.

Before 2016, he reared traditional cattle in Nyagatare before shifting to modern dairy farming in Kayonza.

"Traditional cows could only produce between eight and 12 litres of milk. We needed breeds capable of producing more than 20 litres per day," he said.

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The farm's 160-metre borehole, built at a cost of Rwf80 million, pumps water through a 1.3-kilometre pipeline for livestock and irrigation.

Kalisa also built two dam liners with a combined capacity of 960 cubic metres and installed rainwater harvesting tanks. Nearby residents also access water from the facility for domestic use.

The project aligns with the government's zero-grazing programme, which requires 70 per cent of pastureland in districts including Kayonza and Nyagatare to be used for fodder cultivation.

Kalisa currently grows fodder on 12 hectares and expects milk production to rise from 300 litres per day to more than 700 litres in 2027 before eventually surpassing 1,000 litres.

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"We have been breeding high-yield dairy cattle suited to this climate because imported breeds struggled to adapt," he said.

The farm grows Cameroon grass, Red Napier, Juncao grass and Chloris Gayana, alongside maize used for animal feed. Kalisa also uses hydroponic technology capable of producing three tonnes of fodder from maize grains.

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To prepare for drought, the farm preserves fodder through haymaking, silage and sealed storage methods.

"We aim to produce 300 tonnes of fodder, and so far we have already stored 100 tonnes," he said.

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Despite the progress, Kalisa cited poor roads, limited electricity access, shortages of tractors and inadequate supply of semen for artificial insemination as challenges.

The investment, now valued at about Rwf600 million, is expected to reach full production in 2027.

Kalisa employs 10 permanent workers and about 100 casual labourers earning Rwf2,000 per day.

"We want to turn this farm into a learning centre for other livestock farmers," he said.

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Kayonza District Mayor Fred Hategekimana said the government is rehabilitating 14 kilometres of road in the area and expanding electricity access in partnership with Rwanda Energy Group to support dairy farmers.

According to district statistics, Kayonza has more than 104,000 cattle, including over 62,000 dairy cows producing over 87,000 litres of milk daily.