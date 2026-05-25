Sudan: Workshop Held to Prepare Sudan's Proposals for Ninth Gef Cycle

Khartoum — The Higher Council for Environment and Natural Resources held a consultative workshop to prepare Sudan's proposals and projects for the ninth cycle of the Global Environment Facility (GEF-9).

Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Environment and Natural Resources Suleiman Al-Bouni Suleiman said the strategic direction of the ninth cycle focuses on integrated programmes addressing multiple environmental challenges, linking biodiversity, land degradation, climate change, and chemicals and waste management.

He noted that the approach would enable the Council to achieve greater impact, avoid duplication, and maximize the benefit of every dollar invested.

He added that the meeting provides an opportunity to align the Council's priorities with this approach, exchange expertise, and design programmes capable of leading the country forward and responding to community needs.

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For his part, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Director Mr. Luca stressed the importance of the consultations as a strategic platform for identifying Sudan's environmental and climate priorities and formulating transformative programme and project ideas for the next phase.

He said the cycle represents a strategic opportunity for Sudan not only as a source of funding, but also as a gateway to strengthening resilience, supporting recovery, and advancing sustainable development, particularly amid challenges facing the country, including conflict, economic pressures, climate shocks, environmental degradation, and displacement.

Meanwhile, UNIDO representative Abdel Moneim Izhaq reaffirmed support for providing technical and financial assistance to the Higher Council for Environment to help prepare priority projects and programmes aimed at strengthening resilience against challenges linked to climate change, resource-related conflicts, and the environmental impacts of the ongoing war in the country.