Somalia: Somali and Saudi Ministers Discuss Preparations for Somali Pilgrims in Mina

Saudi Arabia — Somalia's Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Mukhtar Robow, held talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, on preparations for Somali pilgrims ahead of key Hajj rituals, officials said.

The meeting took place in Mina as thousands of Somali pilgrims prepared for the eighth day of Dhul Hijjah, known as Yawm al-Tarwiyah, which marks the beginning of the main Hajj rites.

According to Somali officials, the discussions focused on logistical arrangements and coordination for the movement and accommodation of Somali pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

The meeting was also attended by the head of Somalia's Hajj affairs office, Khadar Haji Dahir, the prime minister's envoy for Hajj affairs, Hassan Qorane, and senior adviser at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Yusuf Hassan Mursal.

Somalia sends thousands of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia each year for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam.