Somalia: Somali Deputy Foreign Minister Meets New UNFPA Representative

25 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hassan Mohamed Ali, on Sunday held talks with the newly appointed Somalia representative of the United Nations Population Fund, Judicaël Elidje, officials said.

The meeting in Mogadishu focused on cooperation in healthcare, women and youth empowerment, education and broader social development, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

The two sides also discussed the importance of improving healthcare services, strengthening government institutions and advancing inclusive development across Somalia.

Somali officials reiterated the government's commitment to working with international partners to expand access to essential services and support long-term development initiatives in the Horn of Africa nation.

The meeting comes as Somalia continues to rely on support from United Nations agencies and international donors to rebuild public institutions and improve social services after decades of conflict and instability.

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