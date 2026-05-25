Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Criticizes Puntland Leader Over Planned Protests in Mogadishu

25 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The governor of Somalia's Banadir region and mayor of Mogadishu, Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungaab, on Monday launched a sharp criticism of Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni over opposition-backed protests planned in the Somali capital.

Muungaab accused Deni, a leading figure in the opposition alliance known as the Somali Future Council, of seeking to stir unrest in Mogadishu while not allowing similar demonstrations in Puntland's administrative capital, Garowe.

"If you are promoting unrest and demonstrations, why did you not organize them in Garowe instead of bringing them to Mogadishu?" Muungaab said in remarks circulated by local media.

The comments come amid escalating political tensions between Somalia's federal government and opposition groups, who have increasingly criticized the government over electoral disputes and concerns surrounding political freedoms and security in the capital.

The opposition coalition has accused the federal leadership of undermining consensus on Somalia's electoral process, while government officials have defended their policies and warned against actions they say could destabilize security in Mogadishu.

The growing standoff has raised concerns among political observers over the possibility of heightened tensions ahead of key political negotiations expected in the coming months.

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